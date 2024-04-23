Man charged over alleged assault and theft of alcohol in Dickson

A 19-year-old man has faced court after allegedly stealing alcohol from a shop and assaulting another man in Dickson on Monday night.
Police believe the man was also involved in a series of other incidents that evening, including an attempted armed robbery of a takeaway shop and another assault where a man was stabbed, but no charges have been laid in relation to these incidents.
A Dickson bottle shop reported about 8pm that a man had allegedly taken drinks and left without paying.
The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras in the shop.
Police received a report about 10pm of an alleged assault involving a man with a similar description. Police described the incident as unprovoked.
Officers found and arrested the person who matched the CCTV footage.
The 19-year-old was charged with two counts of minor theft and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man was due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
People with further information about the incidents in Dickson can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote number 7731064. Information can be provided anonymously.
