Crash causes major Kings Highway disruption

Eastbound lanes of the Kings Highway have been closed to traffic while emergency services attend a serious crash between between Narranghi Road and Cargills Lane, near Braidwood.
The crash occurred around 8.45am on Tuesday.
It involved two vehicles, a truck and a car.
The male driver of the car, aged in his 50s, was being treated for serious injuries at the scene.
The 57-year-old male truck driver was uninjured.
Local traffic diversions are in place. Up to date traffic information can be found on www.livetraffic.com.
