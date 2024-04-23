The Canberra Times
Crash causes major Kings Highway disruption

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 23 2024 - 12:57pm
Eastbound lanes of the Kings Highway have been closed to traffic while emergency services attend a serious crash between between Narranghi Road and Cargills Lane, near Braidwood.

