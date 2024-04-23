The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Migrants are economic heroes, but we must get plan right

By Melanie Macfarlane
April 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was heartening to see Anthony Albanese use the Migration Act to provide some much-needed light last week in the wake the Bondi Junction tragedy by fast-tracking the citizenship and permanent residency of two of the heroes from this horrific event - "bollard-man" Damien Guerot from France and Pakistani security guard Muhammad Taha.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.