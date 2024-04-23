Migrants are economic heroes, but we must get plan right

It was heartening to see Anthony Albanese use the Migration Act to provide some much-needed light last week in the wake the Bondi Junction tragedy by fast-tracking the citizenship and permanent residency of two of the heroes from this horrific event - "bollard-man" Damien Guerot from France and Pakistani security guard Muhammad Taha.
These two men's stories, while remarkable for their bravery, are not new, nor unusual. Mr Guerot is working in construction and Muhammad Taha is in Australia on a graduate student visa.
These migrants are typical of the many men and women, who have made Australia what it is.
They are the heroes of our economy, the ones who take the jobs Australians won't, fill skill shortages, enrich our culture, and are the bright sparks who bring innovation and creativity to our shores.
Many migrants were originally international students, a group who have been the subject of much controversy lately, and who have been targeted by the government to quickly cut immigration numbers. Overseas students are also a key pillar of the government's Migration Strategy, which is aimed at renewing a no-longer fit for purpose immigration system.
The underlying premise of the Migration Strategy, to bring the best and brightest to Australia is sound, and it's one everyone in the international education sector agrees with, however there has been some disquiet about its implementation and what some have seen as a heavy-handed approach.
As we emerge from what has been a truly tough time in the sector, I believe what is required now, is a move towards acceptance, and a shift beyond the chaos of the last six months to a place where we can create a better system and make positive change through collaboration.
With 75 per cent of overseas students coming from education agents, the key now for government is to allow these agents to legitimately lodge student visas, whether in or outside of Australia.
The sector, and potential students, are working on a clearer understanding of the Genuine Student (GS) requirement for the student visa, and since March 24, when the new GS requirement came into force, we're seeing an increase in applications that satisfy the criteria set out by the Department of Home Affairs.
What is needed also is for the states, be it the Regional Development Australia bodies and those working within the Designated Area Migration Agreement framework, as well as Study bodies, to work together with Austrade and education agents, to promote skilled work opportunities together, to attract the genuine students that the country needs.
TAFEs need to work together regionally and in the metropolitan areas with high quality private VET and higher education providers to offer courses that will provide outcomes for the jobs that are urgently needed to be filled in these areas, to support Australian employers and the statewide economies.
In these times of global turmoil there is a propensity for some arrivals to Australia to seek asylum via the protection visa system.
This visa is important, and is reserved for genuine refugees or those fleeing persecution in their home country.
Unfortunately, there are some who are encouraging recent arrivals, many of whom have no other option, to apply for this visa.
Often, there is no legal basis to obtain a protection visa, and results in those applicants being forced to return home with an indelible black mark against them, when it comes to travelling anywhere else in the world.
This is something that must be stamped out and it's understandable when national security is such a concern, it's troubling for the government and all Australians.
READ MORE:
Migration agents and their associations must work together with the government to ensure proper advice is given to migrants to prevent any abuse of the protection visa system, and those who are giving advice under false pretenses are held to account.
The government's Migration Strategy can work, but it will take frequent ongoing transparent communication between the government, and all stakeholders in the industry, including everyone from migration and education agents, education providers and think tanks, right through to the potential overseas students who're considering Australia as their preferred study destination.
Damien Guerot and Muhammad Taha have been rewarded for their bravery, and rightly so. They are shining examples of the "best and brightest" and why, now and in the future, migrants matter so much to Australia.
