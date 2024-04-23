Comedian Em Rusciano back on tour and due to perform Canberra in August

Em Rusciano is back with a brand-new live experience and her first big national tour since her Rage and Rainbows show in 2019, including a performance in Canberra in August.
Since the 2019 show, Rusciano "was given the surprise diagnostic trifecta of ADHD, Autism and (behind door number three) early menopause!", all grist for the mill for her new show Outgrown.
"The last five years have been brutal, beautiful and bonkers. They challenged everything I ever believed about myself to my core. Not to be dramatic, but the term 'complete ego death' wouldn't be out of place here," she said.
"I'm finally limping out the other side of it now with way less oestrogen, and as a newly crowned neuro-divergent double threat.
"So naturally it felt like the right time to get myself back on stage.
"You can look forward to a multi-sensory exploration and examination of the beauty that can emerge after everything has been burned to the ground. And of course elaborate costumes, novelty sized props and me workshopping my trauma via an over the top all-out musical comedy extravaganza."
Once she picked herself up off the ground (it took one to two business working years) she set about exploring what all of this meant, and along the way delivered a powerful speech about finding out she was neuro-divergent, at the National Press Club of Australia.
Outgrown is a "hilarious, searing and multi-sensory look at the beauty that can emerge, after everything has been burned to the ground".
Rusciano is performing at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, August 17 at 8pm.
Tickets can be booked here.
