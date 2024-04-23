These veterans mean business and need our backing beyond Anzac Day

This Anzac Day millions of Australians will affix sprigs of rosemary to their clothes and attend dawn services in honour of our veteran community.
Schools and workplaces will listen to melancholic trumpets play The Last Post and grow quiet as a moment of silence blankets the country.
We will think about the sacrifices that Australia's veterans have made, and then we will go about our day as usual.
Anzac Day is a wonderful tradition, but in light of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide - which is set to release its final report in September - it's never been more clear that we need to show up for our veterans beyond April 25 each year.
One of the most practical and powerful ways to do this is by choosing to support veteran-owned businesses. There are an estimated 30,000 of them in Australia.
Aussies love stories of people pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, and there's perhaps no better example than veterans who build their own businesses against the odds.
When we look outside of Australia we can see just how powerful veteran businesses can be: in the US, the veterans' economy generates $US1 trillion in revenue a year.
That's not just a major asset to the economy, but a massive win for the veteran community who struggle to adjust back into a world that does not understand their unique experiences and challenges.
There are approximately half a million veterans in Australia. These are people who have put everything on the line for our country.
Men and women who left their families and friends for months and years at a time, risking their lives for the greater good and coming home having seen things that most of us can only imagine.
As veterans ourselves, we know the challenges veterans face. The battle doesn't stop when they hang up their uniforms and return to civilian life. Veterans are often met with a whole different battle, one for which they are unprepared: unemployment, mental health issues and homelessness.
That's why we believe it's time that Australia takes tangible action to support those who have served our country.
Take Adrian Sweatman, for example. After serving as a Senior Nursing Officer for the Australian Defence Force, Adrian returned to civilian life and created SweatFXMoulage, a business providing realistic trauma training for people who witness traumatic injuries in their line of work.
During his service, Adrian saw for himself the harrowing situations that leave so many veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
By using special effects makeup to create lifelike scenarios, SweatFXMoulage attempts to mentally and physically prepare people on the frontlines to navigate confronting situations.
This service could prove invaluable not just to members of the ADF but to nurses, doctors, paramedics, firefighters and police officers as well.
What if the Australian government integrated veteran-owned businesses such as SweatFXMoulage into the training of first responders and healthcare workers? Imagine the impact it would have on the wellbeing and sense of purpose within our veteran community.
This action shouldn't stop in the public sector either. Corporations should be encouraged, or even incentivised, to include veteran businesses in their supply chains.
Veteran-owned companies span virtually every industry, from technology and construction to clothing, entertainment, and food and beverage. As a country, this provides us with ample opportunity to lift up a community that is all too often forgotten.
We know that the government is aware of the challenges facing our veterans. Taskforce Veteran has met with federal MPs like Susan Templeman and Barnaby Joyce. Frontline Labs has spoken at length with federal Assistant Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite about the opportunities presented by veteran entrepreneurs. When will other decision-makers join the movement?
Of course, the buck doesn't stop with the government. As individuals, we should look for ways to support veteran-owned businesses in our day-to-day lives. It only takes a few extra moments to find products or services from former ADF servicemen and women.
It can be an opportunity to teach younger generations about the ADF community. Take, for example, the children's book, Someone I Love is in Defence, by Bianca Sibbald. By teaching kids about the experiences of military families, we can foster a greater sense of understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices they make.
With so many veteran businesses operating throughout Australia, it comes back to the age-old phrase: "Put your money where your mouth is". There is no doubt that Australians respect and appreciate veterans, but it's what we do every other day of the year that really matters.
For many veterans, entrepreneurship is a lifeline during the transition back to civilian life. With one in three facing unemployment after leaving the ADF and a lack of social support causing many to experience homelessness and mental illness, encouraging and supporting veteran entrepreneurship would go a long way to creating positive change.
It's not just about giving them a leg up - it's about recognising the contributions our veterans make and giving back to the community who sacrificed so much for our way of life.
This Anzac Day, let's do more than just pay our respects. Let's roll up our sleeves and make a real difference in the lives of veterans by keeping them front of mind every other day of the year.
Mark Leatham is the co-founder of Frontline Labs.
A highly decorated former RAAF officer, Mark served 28 years in the Air Force and a further 12 years with the RAAF Reserves. Mark served on operational assignments with the USAF HQ in the Pentagon, NATO Resolute Support Mission in Kabul and the Australian Joint Task Force HQ in Baghdad. He also had postings across many Australian bases and in South-East Asia.
After leaving the permanent Air Force, Mark worked with defence industry companies, including Toll Group, Fujitsu, and Accenture. Frontline Labs is a veterans business incubator dedicated to reintegrating veterans and their spouses into the community and helping them pursue self-employment opportunities. Its mission is to empower the veteran community by providing innovative solutions, fostering entrepreneurship and creating a supportive network to rediscover and redefine purpose.
Brett Wild established Taskforce Veteran in 2018 to support the wellbeing of veterans.
Brett began his military career in the Citizens Military Force before becoming an Army engineer with the 21st Construction Regiment. He went on to serve in various units, including Special Operations Command and the Special Forces Training Centre.
His final posting was at the Special Forces Training Centre in Singleton, where he held the significant roles of Adjutant and Training Warrant Officer.
Following a medical discharge in 2008, Brett set up Taskforce Veteran to support veterans and their families during the challenges of transitioning to civilian life. He knows first-hand the sacrifices many defence personnel and their families make and the welfare of veterans in his post-military life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.