Man allegedly threatened to share 'blackmail' image to ex's dad

A man demonstrated a "high level of blackmail and coercion" when he allegedly threatened to send intimate images of his ex partner to her father.
He is also accused of calling the woman 87 times from a private number, and creating a fake Instagram profile to message her.
The 22-year-old man, who is not named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He could be seen wearing what appeared to be 'Bluey' pajama pants when he was denied bail and escorted from the courtroom.
He is yet to enter pleas to two counts of aggravated threatening to distribute intimate images of another person, and one count each of aggravated reckless threat to kill a person, providing a false name or address, and using a carriage service to harass.
Police were called after the ex partner allegedly received more than 80 threatening phone calls from a private number on Tuesday afternoon.
The caller was later identified as the 22-year-old, who police spoke to at his home in Casey.
The man had allegedly also made a fake social media account to further threaten his former partner about leaking intimate photos.
On Wednesday, a Legal Aid duty lawyer applied for the man to be granted bail, arguing conditions including allowing police access to his phone would address any risks.
The lawyer said the man had previously been before the court for breaching a family violence order involving the same complainant.
Prosecutor Jack Hill said the man and the alleged victim had broken up several months ago and he "continues to harass her".
Mr Hill said the 22-year-old had demonstrated a "high level of blackmail and coercion".
Magistrate Robert Cook remanded the man to custody, saying: "I have little confidence you will comply with bail conditions."
"[The alleged victim] doesn't want to be a part of your life," Mr Cook told the man.
The Casey man is set to face court again next month.
In a release sent on Wednesday, Detective Acting Inspector Grant Bluett said threatening to share intimate images of another person without their consent was a serious crime.
"My message to victims is to please come forward and report this to police. It can be incredibly distressing to be in this situation, but ACT Policing is committed to ensuring your safety and that offenders are held accountable," he said.
If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station.
