10 must-have cold brew coffee makers in Australia

Cold brew coffee has surged in popularity across Australia, celebrated for its smooth flavour and reduced acidity compared to its hot-brewed counterpart.



With the right equipment, you can do your cold brew at home instead of paying a premium price at your local cafe.



In this article, we explore the top contenders in the Australian market for delicious cold brew coffee.

Here is our shortlist of the five best cold brew makers in Australia to consider:

Best overall cold brew coffee maker

For caffeine lovers in Australia who don't have a good quality coffee machine, cold brew with this system is the next best option.

The Dripster Cold Brew provides coffee enthusiasts with a convenient and customisable brewing experience thanks to its small size, completely adjustable dripper valve, and sustainable stainless steel filter.

Compared to the more popular "immersion" approach, the Dripster's special "slow-drip" method yields a rich and vivid cold brew coffee concentrate in just two to three hours.



With total control over the dripping rate thanks to the adjustable dripper valve, you may tailor your brewing method to your personal preferences.

The Dripster makes brewing easy and uncomplicated. Just insert the water tank, fill it with 600ml of cold water, adjust the dripper valve to one drop per second, and add 45g of freshly ground medium-coarse coffee to the grounds holder.



After that, just relax and watch as the water gradually seeps into the coffee grinds, releasing a burst of flavour and fragrance.

The Dripster is ideal for use at home because of its tiny form and skinny body, in contrast to the typical cold brew towers found in cafés.



Its large 600ml capacity allows you to brew multiple servings of delectable iced coffee at a time, even though it is smaller in size.

In addition to producing a brew with a full body and rich flavour, the Dripster's stainless steel mesh filter reduces waste and its impact on the environment by doing away with the need for paper filters.



The long-lasting and easily cleaned filter guarantees a sustainable brewing experience that you will appreciate for many years to come.

With its sturdy construction made of food-grade plastic and borosilicate Pyrex glass, the Dripster is designed to endure regular use.



You may enjoy your favourite cold brew recipes without worrying about wear and tear because of its durable design.

Prices start from $99 at Alternative Brewing.

Pros

Compact design.

An adjustable dripping speed for brewing control.

Stainless steel mesh filter.

Fast brewing time compared to the more involved immersion process.

Constructed from premium materials including stainless steel and borosilicate Pyrex glass.

Cons

A limited capacity of 600 ml.

Easy to use, but may take some experimenting to determine the best brewing parameters based on personal preferences.

On the expensive side of things.

Best cold drip for coffee and tea

All you need to do to make a great cold brew is use a coffee grinder to produce some grounds, then them in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. The resultant cold brew concentrate has a surprisingly low acidity and bitterness level and is rich, smooth, and refreshing.

With the unmatched adaptability of the Toddy system, you may enjoy your cold brew in a variety of ways, including diluted with milk, hot water, or cold water, or utilised in inventive coffee recipes.

The Toddy Cold Brewing System is user- and environmentally friendly thanks to its reusable filters and simple design. It can also be used to make cold brew tea, which expands the variety of beverages available.

You can take advantage of the Toddy Cold Brewing System's versatility in addition to tasting great cold-brew coffee. You may make a variety of drinks with the cold brew concentrate, such as hot coffee, iced coffee, coffee ice cream, and coffee cocktails, and it can be stored for up to two weeks.

You can get this cold brew delight from Alternative Brewing for $81.90.

Pros

Easy and forgiving method of brewing.

Produces coffee that is a little bitter with a smooth, low-acidity taste.

Uses replaceable filters to save costs and cut waste.

Also suitable for brewing cold brew tea.

Cons

Takes 12 to 24 hours to brew.

Not the most compact footprint.

Best value for money

This coffee maker's design is ideal for individuals looking for convenience; the sturdy, BPA-free Tritan pitcher and non-slip handle eliminate any concerns about spills. It fits easily into most refrigerators due to its tiny size.

One benefit is the fine mesh filter. Finding coffee grinds in your cold brew is something no one enjoys, but this filter makes sure your beverage is silky smooth. Not only that, but this device is more flexible than a circus contortionist since it can handle hot coffee.

But it's not all sunshine and roses. Those who are more interested in glass or stainless steel may object to plastic construction. Moreover, although the size is ideal for one person or two friends, you may run out of supplies when serving a larger group. Additionally, after quite a bit of use, a few snarky people have mentioned that the filter may throw the towel in.

For those wishing to enter the cold brew scene without having to deal with a lot of hassles, the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker should be a no-brainer. To get to flavour town, simply add your grinds and allow them to steep.

The Deluxe Cold Brew Maker from Takeya is a value-for-money purchase on Amazon for $61.59.

Pros

Airtight cover keeps food fresher longer.

Grounds are kept out with a fine-mesh filter, guaranteeing a pleasant brew.

robust and able to withstand high temperatures for a variety of brewing experiences.

Cons

Not everyone finds plastic construction appealing.

A 1-quart volume could be too little for larger families.

A few people have complained about the filter's durability.

Best cold brew system for iced drinks

Up to 600ml of cold brew concentrate can be produced using the Bruer Cold Brew System through a laborious procedure that takes three to twelve hours. Ground coffee and a filter are located in the centre compartment, while water and ice are kept in the upper chamber.

Rich flavours and smells are extracted from the coffee grounds by the gradual drop of water upon them; these flavours and aromas congregate as cold brew concentrate in the bottom chamber.

The Bruer is made of food-grade silicone, stainless steel, and borosilicate glass, and it radiates style and endurance. There are four silicone colours available: black, grey, red, and blue. You can select the colour that best matches the design of your kitchen.

The Bruer Cold Brew System's adjustable drip rate, which is managed by an adjustment rod, is one of its best features. This enables you to tailor the brewing procedure to your preferred grind size and brewing time. The Bruer offers a variety of filtering options by being compatible with regular Aeropress paper filters, steel, and mesh filters.

The resulting cold brew coffee is incredibly smooth and mild on the palate, with low levels of acidity and bitterness. It's ideal for making cool mixed drinks and iced coffee beverages, or for enjoying on its own over ice.

With the Bruer Cold Brew System, you can have cold brew coffee whenever you want with convenience and flexibility. It can generate cold brew concentrate that can be kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

At $114.90 from Alternative Brewing, this costs a bit more but is highly worth it.

Pros

Elegant and sleek design.

Customisable brewing with an adjustable drip-rate.

A variety of filtering solutions that work with mesh, steel, and paper filters.

Yields a low-acidity, low-bitterness cold brew that is flavorful and smooth.

Four colour choices to choose from.

Cons

Longer brewing period than with immersion techniques.

Less portable than other cold brew systems.

Top-selling cold brew on Amazon

If you're keen on a low-acid coffee concentrate with a space-saving design, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Maker could be your go-to.

Because of its streamlined design, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker easily fits into tiny kitchens.



Especially handy is the automatic draining mechanism, which starts as soon as the brewer is placed on the carafe and doesn't require manual operation.

This 700-millilitre coffee maker is perfect for individual usage or small homes. Efficiency was a priority in its design, as evidenced by the Rainmaker function, which makes sure water is distributed uniformly over the coffee grinds for reliable flavour extraction.



Furthermore, the brewing process is kept tidy and clean with the lid on.

The design of this product is simple, so cleaning up after brewing is not a chore. Regardless of your level of experience with cold brew, the ease of use of this system is sure to please. It is a great option for anyone looking for a tasty cold brew that doesn't require complicated brewing procedures or a lot of room.

Pros

Makes a silky, low-acid coffee concentrate that can be consumed hot or cold.

Compact design.

Automatic draining when the carafe is placed on it.

Cons

The maximum output for heavy coffee consumers may be lower than anticipated.

Best valveless cold drip coffee maker.

Tired of wrestling with valves and drip adjustments to achieve the perfect cold brew? Say goodbye to the hassle with the Delter Cold Brew Coffee Maker, a valveless cold drip system that simplifies the cold brewing process for everyday enjoyment.

Designed by the creators of the innovative Delter Coffee Press, the Delter Cold Brew revolutionizes the cold brewing experience by eliminating the need for cumbersome valves.



Instead, it features a unique multi-layered drip tray with pinhole drains that automatically drip at a consistent rate of one drip per second, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted brewing process.

One of the key advantages of cold drip coffee is its low acidity, which provides a gentle yet robust caffeine kick without the harsh bitterness associated with hot brewing methods.



With the Delter Cold Brew, you can enjoy cafe-quality cold drip coffee at home, precisely brewed to your preferences with minimal effort.

Using the Delter Cold Drip Coffee Maker is a breeze. Simply add ground coffee to the coffee basket, pre-wet the coffee, and fill each water tray according to the instructions. Then, sit back and watch as the cold drip magic unfolds, with your delicious brew ready in just 4-5 hours - no overnight waiting required.

Featuring a 304-grade reusable fine mesh filter, the Delter Cold Brew ensures a clean and sediment-free final brew, delivering a pure and refreshing coffee experience with every sip.



With a generous capacity of up to 600ml, you'll have plenty of cold brew concentrate to mix with milk, water, or your favorite mixer for a customized coffee creation.

In summary, the Delter Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a game-changer for cold brew enthusiasts seeking convenience, consistency, and quality in every cup.



With its automatic dripping, easy setup, quick brewing time, and clean flavor profile, it's the perfect companion for enjoying refreshing cold brew coffee anytime, anywhere.

Pros:

Automatic dripping with a consistent one-drip-per-second rate

Easy setup and brewing process

Quick brewing time of under 5 hours

Clean flavor profile with reusable fine mesh filter

Generous capacity for brewing up to 600ml of cold brew concentrate

Includes glass pitcher and reusable stainless steel filter

Cons:

Requires manual setup and monitoring during the brewing process

Limited to cold brew coffee, not suitable for hot brewing methods

Compact pitcher-based design

The Goodful Cold Brew Maker is a handy way to make cold coffee or tea at home. Its easy-to-use four-step approach encourages everyone to give cold brewing a try.



Because of its sturdy tritan structure and creative design, the pitcher not only promotes the decrease of single-use plastic but also looks good.

Its large size is another important feature, which may be a gift and a curse because, although it yields numerous servings, its height may not fit in all refrigerator configurations. In light of this, it is wise to measure the designated refrigerator space before making a purchase.

The coffee maker's dishwasher safety is a big benefit for people who don't like doing their own cleaning, but some customers have pointed out concerns.



The build quality may not feel as sturdy as anticipated, and the filter may have fit issues, which could compromise your brewing experience.

If you need a cheap cold brew then you can buy the Goodful Cold Brew Maker on Amazon for $41.09.

Pros

Streamlined brewing procedure.

Airtight cover keeps food fresh.

Safe for the dishwasher for simple cleanup.

Cons

Might be a bit tall for your fridge.

Possible problems with the fitting of the filter.

Best multiple-purpose option

Many people find the KITment Cold Brew Coffee Maker while searching for the ideal DIY cold brew. I can prepare enough coffee for the entire week because of the pitcher's large capacity, which is really convenient.



An essential part that truly shines is the stainless steel filter, which makes sure that no stray coffee grinds ruin the brew's smoothness.

This pitcher's build quality says a lot about how durable it is. The use of strong, BPA-free glass, which suggests it can withstand the rigours of daily usage, is comforting.



I really like the flip-top lid because it's secure and allows for a clean pour directly into my cup - no more spills or leaks.

Moving on to convenience, the provided brushes are a lifesaver that lessens the effort of cleanup.



Even while cleaning isn't everyone's cup of tea, the fine print in my cold brew afterwards makes it worthwhile. Taking it outside and into the vast outdoors, cold brew goes well with people who enjoy camping and picnics or who work from home.

You can buy the KITment Cold Brew Maker for $33.99 on Amazon.

Pros

Large 1.9L volume, perfect for brewing large batches.

Robust construction with food-grade glass and stainless steel.

Flip cap top that is simple to use for easy pouring and storing.

Cons

Because of the thick glass materials, it could weigh more than certain options.

Requires manual component cleaning, even if brushes are provided.

Simple and dishwasher-safe

With this kit, brewing the ideal cold brew at home has never been easier. Its airtight cover keeps the cold brew concentrate flavorful and fresh in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, which is rather handy in my opinion.



You don't need to be concerned that your morning energy will be ruined by a bad coffee taste.

One notable aspect of the equipment is its adaptability. This maker can make a powerful cold brew or iced tea, depending on your preference.



Organising a brunch? No issues. Pour some delectable drinks for each and every guest.

It's also quite simple to clean up after. It saves so much time to just toss it in the dishwasher, no muss, no hassle. It means I won't have to spend as much time scrubbing away at the kitchen sink and more time to enjoy my coffee or focus on other projects.

Buy the Ovalware Airtight Brewer on Amazon for $88.75.

Pros

Coffee stays fresh for two weeks thanks to its airtight design.

Versatility is offered by the dual use of coffee and iced tea.

Safe for the dishwasher to clean easily.

Cons

Perhaps unsuitable for people who want bigger capacity.

Sediment in beer can result from fine grinds.

The durability of the handle may worry some people.

Best for high-volume cold brewing

The Royal Brew Nitro Cold Brew Maker may be able to transform the way you make great nitro cold brews at home-usually requiring a trip to the coffee shop.



With its innovative stout beer dispensing technology, you can expect that smooth, creamy coffee sensation to be delivered straight to your kitchen.

This glossy, matte black keg is designed for cold brew enthusiasts who want to wow a crowd or simply stock up for the week. It has a capacity of 128 ounces. One of the main draws is how easy it is to get that creamy draught coffee texture without using creamer or sugar.

It is important to remember, nevertheless, that the initial outlay does not compensate for the cost of the necessary nitrogen cartridges. However, the extra cost might not stop people who are already involved with cold brew from continuing.



Even if the Royal Brew has advantages, take your countertop space and preferred level of customer service into account before choosing.

Pros

Turns ordinary cold brew coffee into nitro coffee, which has a creamy, smooth top.

For versatility, it is compatible with both nitrous oxide and nitrogen cartridges.

It provides an excellent cup of coffee thanks to its robust beer tap design.

Cons

Excludes the nitrogen cartridges that are required for operation.

A few customers have complained about the product's lack of durability.

For some people, contacting customer care could be difficult.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated cold brew coffee makers available in Australia?

The Toddy Cold Brew System and the Dripster Cold Brew Coffee Pot rank among the best, in my opinion. Both are well known for their robustness and superior brew.



High marks are also given to the Bruer Cold Brew System's slow-drip technique, which extracts a rich, smooth flavour.

Are there affordable cold-brew coffee makers at stores like Kmart?

Yes, Kmart has a selection of reasonably priced cold brew coffee makers. Anko, their own brand, is well-known for its straightforward and effective cold brew carafe. It's a fantastic choice for people looking for a budget without sacrificing style.



Check out this article on whether Kmart coffee machines are worth it.

What features should I look for in an electric cold-brew coffee maker?

Give a timer function top priority when looking for an electric cold brew coffee maker so you can customise the brewing process.



Furthermore, look for models that include a sturdy, reusable filter and strength levels that can be adjusted; these characteristics will improve both the brewing process and the flavour of your coffee.

Can commercial cold-brew coffee makers be used for home brewing?

Yes, if you have the space and need to produce more coffee at home, you can utilise professional cold brew coffee makers.

