8 best-rated oven cleaners to achieve spotless results

The right cleaner will effectively remove baked-on food and grease, be safe for home environments, and possibly even make oven cleaning a less dreaded chore.

Next, we explore specific products that stand out in the Australian market for their cleaning prowess and user-friendly features.

Here's our shortlist of the five best oven cleaners in Australia:

And if you need to bring the big guns out then an honourable mention needs to go to Easy-Off Heavy Duty Cleaner as the top heavy-duty option.

Why we picked these oven cleaners in Australia

Best overall oven cleaner

Customers, especially those in the kitchen and bathroom, will probably find the Ajax Cream Cleanser to be quite helpful for removing stubborn dirt without leaving their surfaces severely scratched.



Because of its creamy consistency, it adheres to surfaces and can do its magic where it is most required. Moreover, the use of biodegradable surfactants in its formulation gives it an extra green benefit to its cleaning abilities.

Its cleaning effectiveness is enhanced by the use of citrus ingredients, which also leave a pleasingly fresh aroma behind. Because of its biodegradable ingredients - an attribute I really appreciate - it's also a more environmentally responsible option.



The fact that it's Australian-made is the icing on the cake; there's comfort in supporting regional goods.

The heavier consistency may be difficult for some people to rinse off, but the effectiveness it provides makes it well worth the tiny cost.



Just remember not to use it on easily scratched surfaces. All in all, I think the Ajax Cream Cleanser does a great job for a homemade answer to tough dirt.

You can get this oven cleaner for only $3.59 on Amazon.

Pros

Uses biodegradable materials.

The creamy mix guarantees a complete adhesion to surfaces.

Cleansed areas have a pleasant citrus aroma that lingers around.

Cons

The viscosity of the cream can make it harder to rinse off than liquid substitutes.

Despite claims to be mild, should not be used on fragile surfaces that could be prone to scratches.

Best oven cleaner kit

It can be difficult to find the ideal oven cleaning solution, but the Weiman Cooktop Cleaning Kit appears to be a potential alternative. The cream's micro-bead technology efficiently removes oil and filth, leaving your hob looking brand new.



This multipurpose cleanser is appropriate for all major manufacturers of ceramic and glass cooktops.

When it comes to cleaning products, safety is paramount. Fortunately, the Weiman Kit is made to be user-friendly and safe. In addition to cleaning, the streak-free composition polishes and shields the surface of your hob from further harm.



We like that it is all natural and doesn't release any overpowering fragrances when in use.

The key to true convenience is having every tool you need in one bundle. With the addition of scrubbing pads and a razor that is securely tucked away, you'll always have everything you need for a thorough cleaning.

But be prepared to work a little more on more stubborn stains. Nevertheless, the outcome is frequently a bright, clean hob.

Pros

Easily takes on difficult, burned-on dishes.

Adds a protective coating and a beautiful gloss.

Complete set with tools for different types of cleaning.

Cons

Some elbow grease might be needed.

Best spray-style oven cleaner

I've previously tried the Easy-Off Oven Cleaner when I needed to deep clean the oven in my apartment before vacating it. This is one product I'll always go back to. An other customers tend to agree based on this survey.

When it says it leaves your oven fume-free - it really does mean it. That's a significant benefit for anyone concerned about the risks of powerful chemical inhalation.

Although it claims to be able to overcome baked-on problems, it may require a little more work such as using a steel wool scourer. As long as you're not looking for miracles, that shouldn't be too dramatic. This is more of a Tortoise than a Hare, working gradually rather than quickly.

This could be a good call if you want to prevent the regular chemical smell that permeates the house when you're cleaning.



But remember, you may need to give your oven another shot or look for a more robust substitute if it appears to have withstood a siege.

Also, be mindful of the nozzle since it can occasionally become blocked.

All in all, a decent choice for regular cleaning, albeit it might not be up to par for extremely difficult materials.

You can get the Easy-Off Oven Cleaner for $6.99 on Amazon.

Pros

Produces fewer harsh smells.

Ability to penetrate and work on grease that has baked on.

Simple to clean, only has to be wiped with a moist cloth.

Cons

It's not designed to be applied on surfaces made of stainless steel.

Blockages in the nozzle may occur.

Great for grills and BBQs



The dedication of Northfork's Oven and Grill Cleaner to environmentally responsible cleaning makes it stand out. It's designed to fight carbon, fat, and baked-on food - the three scourges of any home cook.



The cleaner is a great tool to have in your toolbox if you want to keep your kitchen or barbecue consistently spotless and sanitary.

Because it's meant for heated surfaces, the product applies quickly and easily. Its effect on grills, oven racks, and barbecues can cut down on the amount of time and effort needed to clean these appliances after a long day of cooking.



Furthermore, its biodegradability and lack of phosphates are qualities that I respect in eco-conscious selections.

Examining the market for oven door cleansers reveals that common drawbacks include odours and residues. There is an apparent attempt to lessen this with a less caustic formulation in the Northfork cleaner. It is a product that takes user health and environmental factors into consideration, even though it is not completely scent-free.

The drawback is that some reviews indicate it might not be as successful as stronger chemicals in getting rid of the most persistent dirt. The lack of a fragrance-free claim may also irritate people who prefer scent-free cleaning products.

Northfork's Oven and Grill Cleaner can be bought on Amazon for $9.42 or your local Barbeques Galore store might have it.

Pros

Designed to tackle stubborn oil and filth.

No phosphates and biodegradable.

Fit for a range of culinary appliances.

Cons

Maybe less successful against heavy build-up.

Not fragrance-free.

Best eco-friendly cleaner

Cleaning shouldn't be a chore or have a detrimental effect on the environment. Ajax Eco Multipurpose Cleaner aggressively tackles oil and filth with a biodegradable solution, addressing both concerns. It's a remarkable product, in my opinion, that was made with sustainability in mind.

For those of us who wish to reduce the amount of dangerous materials in our homes, the lack of harsh chemicals like ammonia and chlorine, which are frequently present in cleaning solutions, is a victory.



Combining this with the product's tribute to recyclable materials demonstrates a dedication to environmental consciousness that isn't usually evident in the cleaning supplies section.

This product appears to be easy to use; most cleaning jobs only require a quick spray and wipe. The smell of coconut and lime infuses your house with a hint of tropical freshness, enhancing the senses while you clean. Furthermore, no scrubbing is likely needed.

The product's performance and user pleasure are demonstrated by the positive reviews and high ratings from customers. It's evident that Ajax wants cleaning to be seen less as a duty and more as a way to help the environment.

All things considered, the Ajax Eco Multipurpose Cleaner checks all the boxes for a delightfully scented, greener clean.

The Eco Cleaner from Ajax is the cheapest on Amazon for $3.15, otherwise, Woolworths stock it for $3.50.

Pros

Uses a plant-based recipe that is resistant to oil.

No harmful emissions and has a nice aroma of lime and coconut.

The bottle is made from recycled plastic.

Cons

It may take a little more work to remove some stains.

Not everyone may enjoy the scent.

For a really big mess, the biodegradable mix might not work as well.

Best oven cleaner for sensitive surfaces

Picture: The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaner is a multipurpose tool that may be used to solve a variety of cleaning problems in the house. Its formula is made to function well on a variety of hard surfaces, including bathroom tiles and kitchen appliances. In addition, safety is a top priority because this cleaner aims to remove dirt without causing scratches.

It's important to note that the product places a strong emphasis on leaving surfaces glossy and clean. A clean home is not just about sanitation but also about how it feels and looks, therefore aesthetic appeal is a big plus.



For conscientious homeowners in particular, this emphasis on aesthetic outcomes can be quite fulfilling.

Even with all of its advantages, every product has disadvantages. Although many people claim that The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaner smells fresh, other people may find it too powerful for their delicate noses.

Additionally, even while it claims to be good in getting rid of stubborn stains, some consumers might discover that it performs just as well as less well-known options. You can get it on CleanHQ for $6.95.

Pros

Efficient in getting rid of even tough stains.

Won't scuff surfaces, keeping them intact.

Adaptable to various cleaning situations.

Cons

Some people may find the smell to be too strong.

Cleaning performance could be on par with that of regular cleaners.

Tough oven cleaner with biodegradable ingredients

The efficacy of Ajax Lemon Cream Cleanser in removing stubborn dirt accumulation from Australian houses is highly praised. Because of its creamy texture, which makes it stick to surfaces, cleaning tasks become a little less tiresome. Because the solution is meant to rinse off readily, the post-cleaning rinse will take less time.

Its lemon freshness, which claims to leave bathrooms and kitchens smelling clean, is something that many customers will enjoy.



Additionally, it is a proudly Australian-made product, fitting in nicely with the trend of consumers favouring locally produced goods.

But, it's important to remember that conventional cream cleansers need a little more work than contemporary spray-and-wipe options, especially for tough stains.



Additionally, some people may discover that rival products clean slightly more easily or require less product overall.

All things considered, the Ajax Lemon Cream Cleanser offers a dependable and environmentally sustainable cleaning solution, particularly for devoted users of conventional cream cleansers looking for that distinctive blend of effectiveness and a zesty, new scent.

The Ajax Lemon Cream Cleanser is only $3.99 on Amazon or IGA Online for $4.50.

Pros

Adheres to surfaces to provide efficient cleaning.

Includes a time-saving easy rinse solution.

Areas smell clean after a hint of fresh lemon.

Cons

Not as simple as solutions that just spray and wipe.

For more stubborn stains, some scrubbing may be necessary.

Best heavy-duty oven cleaner

Simple-Off Heavy Lifting When it comes to fighting baked-on kitchen filth, Easy-Off Oven Cleaner proves to be a formidable ally. Its potent mixture is made to tackle even the most stubborn stains, and we've seen that consumers love it for its quick-acting properties.



Its effectiveness is strong, but strong power also carries a duty for safe use; gloves and respiratory protection are advised when handling this strong solution.

Customers often express how pleased they are with the cleaner's versatility in applying its cleaning power to surfaces other than oven racks. Even though I don't have any personal experience, it's evident that Easy-Off is versatile enough to be used on stainless steel surfaces and BBQ grills, proving its worth as a multipurpose household item.



Because American manufacturing regulations are so strict, the fact that a product is made in the USA frequently speaks volumes about its quality.

It is important to note that although Easy-Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner's strength is one of its key selling points, it has drawbacks. Because of the strong fumes produced when using this cleaner, adequate ventilation is essential.



Protecting yourself from the abrasive nature of the cleaner requires the inclusion of gloves and masks in your cleaning arsenal.

It's a little price to pay for the cleaner's efficacy, which usually produces amazing results as long as safety measures are followed.

Pros

Quick action to remove tenacious oil.

A versatile cleanser for a range of appliances.

American-made, guaranteeing high standards of quality.

Cons

A mask could be necessary for strong chemical odours.

Perhaps damaging to delicate skin.

For strong chemicals, enough ventilation is necessary.

There are several ways to clean your oven: Here's how

Commercial cleaners

Select a reliable oven cleaning from a local store such as Coles, Woolthworths, ALDI, or even from Amazon Online . Choose one based on your requirements, such as intense cleaning, environmentally friendly choices, or certain materials (e.g., enamel, stainless steel).

Pay close attention to the product's instructions. Generally, if your oven is electric, make sure to keep the cleaner away from the heated parts and spray or distribute it evenly over the internal surfaces.



Give the cleaner the suggested amount of time to work-usually 15 to 30 minutes-so that the grease and grime may be broken down.

To remove the loose dirt, scrub with a sponge, scouring pad, or scrub brush. Clean using a sponge or moist cloth, making sure to rinse well to get rid of any leftovers.



A noteworthy tip is to never use commercial-grade oven cleaners on other kitchen appliances such as air fryers, portable ovens, and microwaves.

Baking soda and vinegar

Using the combined strength of baking soda and vinegar offers a healthy and efficient way to clean ovens. Mixing baking soda and water into a spreadable paste allows you to thoroughly clean interior surfaces, paying particular attention to areas where accumulation is noticeable.

Baking soda absorbs odours and loosens debris when applied overnight, greatly simplifying following cleaning tasks.



The next day, you can further help remove grease and filth by pouring vinegar onto the baking soda, which causes a foaming reaction.

Use a sponge or rag to scrub, adding more paste to tough areas, and then give everything a good rinse and drying.

Steam cleaning

A common feature of contemporary ovens is the steam cleaning option, which provides a quick and effective way to get rid of baked-on food residue.

To use this feature, follow the instructions in the handbook to fill a specified oven reservoir with water and choose the steam cleaning cycle.



This technique efficiently softens and loosens tough dirt by heating the water to create steam, making it easier to remove after cycling.

When the steam cleaning cycle is over and the oven door has cooled, the oven surfaces can be made fresh again by using a damp cloth, moist paper towel or sponge to wipe away any residue that has been released.

Self-cleaning features

Self-cleaning ovens use high temperatures to burn away food residue, offering a hands-free deep-cleaning solution. Racks and accessories must be removed before starting the self-cleaning cycle.

As directed by the manual, putting the oven on high heat starts the self-cleaning cycle, which involves locking the oven door and raising the temperature to a point where residue turns to ash.

Following the cycle's conclusion and the oven racks are cooling down, using a hoover or moist cloth to remove any remaining ash residue guarantees a spotless interior free of tenacious accumulation.

Natural cleansers

Using natural cleansers instead of chemical-based ones, including vinegar, lemon juice, and hydrogen peroxide, can help the environment but are also gentler on your oven. This applies to other kitchen items you may use natural cleaners on such as cooking non-stick frying pans or utensils.

The first stage in this approach is to combine equal parts lemon juice or vinegar with water in a spray bottle, apply the mixture to the inner surfaces of the oven, and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes.



Rinse well to remove any leftover residue after washing again with a sponge or brush, using more solution if necessary for stubborn stains.

This method encourages a healthier cooking environment by efficiently removing grease and filth and leaving behind a light, natural aroma.

How often you need to clean your oven

The frequency of cleaning your oven with oven cleaner depends on how often you use it and how dirty it gets. As a general rule of thumb, it's a good idea to clean your oven with oven cleaner every three to six months for regular use.



However, if you notice spills or baked-on food accumulating sooner, it's best to clean it promptly to prevent buildup that can become harder to remove over time.

Frequently asked questions

Which oven cleaner is recommended by professionals for tough grime?

Because of its potent recipe, experts usually suggest a strong cleaner like Mr. Muscle Oven Cleaner for addressing stubborn dirt.

What are the top-rated oven cleaners according to Australian user reviews?

The efficacy and user-friendliness of Easy Off's Fume Free Oven Cleaner and OzKleen's Oven Power often garner excellent evaluations from Australian users.

What are the most effective oven cleaners available at Bunnings?

I've seen that a lot of consumers concur that Bunnings offers some really good solutions, such as Glitz Oven Cleaner and Oven Power from OzKleen.

Are there any natural oven cleaning solutions that perform well?

Indeed, there are. Baking soda and vinegar are a common option; I've seen them work well together to naturally remove baked-on food and fat.

How do Easy Off oven cleaner products compare in effectiveness?

Easy Off products are highly acknowledged for their efficacy; in particular, their Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner has a reputation for effectively performing challenging oven cleaning process.

Can Selleys oven cleaner provide a deep clean for heavily soiled ovens?