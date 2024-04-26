Prime Lonsdale Street site about to become vacant

It's the end of an era for one of Braddon's longest-running cafes.
Lonsdale Street Roasters 7 is preparing to close its doors when its lease expires at the end of June.
Owner Evan Mannan said it would be a bittersweet ending for the cafe after about 13 years.
"We just feel like this is probably a good time to just move on," he said.
He said rising costs, such as rent, had made it harder to do business.
There's now a "for lease" sign hanging above the window as the landlord looks to find a new tenant to fill the space.
After more than two decades of development proposals at Federal Golf Club, the latest project has had a major breakthrough.
One of three development applications submitted by the club and its partner developer was approved by the ACT planning authority.
Federal Golf Club general manager Lloyd Miller welcomed the decision to conditionally approve earthworks for a retirement village on a portion of the course.
He said the approved works were "critical to the financial sustainability of the club".
The planning authority said it received more than 300 representations for the three applications, including 101 that were in favour of the proposal.
The Canberra Times revealed this week a handful of those submissions were made by employees of the Sydney-based developer behind the proposal, Mbark, and some of their friends and family members.
Mbark director Adam Somerville said there was no attempt to hide his identity when he made a representation under a personal email address and did not disclose his position in the company.
However he said all future submissions from Mbark directors would be disclosed as such "to remove any perceived doubt or uncertainty over who we are".
In other development news, a plan for more than 400 apartments in Lawson has been lodged for approval.
The $91 million project could become a build-to-rent development and includes resident amenities such as a rooftop basketball court, a podcast studio, co-working spaces and a pilates room.
But the developer will be required to vary the crown lease, as it currently permits a maximum of 150 homes on the site.
