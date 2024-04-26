The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Prime Lonsdale Street site about to become vacant

By Brittney Levinson
April 26 2024 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the end of an era for one of Braddon's longest-running cafes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.