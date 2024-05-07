Flavour-packed weeknight dinners a cinch with mince

4. Heat the remaining oil in the same pan. Add the onion and saute for one to two minutes (keeping the onion moving so it doesn't burn). Add the garlic and ginger and stir-fry for one to two minutes. Tip the pork mince into the pan and use a wooden spoon to break it up into smaller pieces. Add one tablespoon of the sauce and continue to stir-fry the pork for another minute until it is nicely browned. Return the veggies to the pan, then add the rest of the sauce and the noodles. Toss everything together. Add the bean shoots, if desired, and serve.