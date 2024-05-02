If you work in the APS, these are your rights to family and DV support

Katy Gallagher has issued a reminder to federal public service managers of the critical role they play in supporting staff affected by family and domestic violence, as paid leave for victim-survivors is uncapped across the service.
The Public Service Minister spoke out about support for Australian Public Service staff, as a spate of violence against women at the hands of men has pushed political leaders to declare women's safety a national crisis.
Dozens of federal public service agencies introduced new conditions for victim-survivors in March, establishing a service-wide right to uncapped paid leave.
Prior to this, only about 20 per cent of APS agencies explicitly mentioned family and domestic violence in their enterprise agreements.
While this didn't rule out staff from accessing domestic violence leave through so-called "miscellaneous leave" provisions, a new clause in enterprise agreements sets out clear expectations for APS managers.
It requires all 102 APS agencies to explicitly state that they will provide holistic support to employees affected by domestic and family violence, depending on their individual circumstances.
Rights include:
Senator Gallagher, who is also the Minister for Women, urged APS agencies to make their employees aware of the support they offer.
"Employees experiencing family and domestic violence should be supported by their employers and that's why the Albanese government has made paid domestic violence consistent across the APS workforce," she said.
"As a model employer, the APS should lead by example and we want to ensure that lack of leave is not a barrier to escaping violence," she said.
The ACT senator said that while experiences of family and domestic violence were varied employers could play a consistent and critical role in offering support.
"That is why we have designed a family and domestic violence leave scheme that delivers maximum flexibility to APS agencies and managers so they can best support their employees when they need it."
The main public sector union said the service-wide entitlements ensured staff "have the time and resources they need to access vital support services and take necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones".
"There is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach that can be taken, and managers should work to support people's individual needs on a case-by-case basis," Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.
"Importantly, victim-survivors accessing this leave are entitled to privacy, and a range of measures have been negotiated to ensure this is the case."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.