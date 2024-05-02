If you work in the APS, these are your rights to family and DV support

An employee experiencing family and domestic violence can access at least 10 days of paid leave (per the National Employment Standards), and then uncapped paid leave. The leave can also be used by those caring for, or supporting a family or household member who is ill or injured as a result of domestic or family violence.

Employees are allowed to take the leave and then seek approval at a later date, given the emergency context.

The agency may request evidence in order to approve leave, but in most cases this will not be required.

The agency will take all reasonable measures to keep information relating to domestic and family violence confidential, including adopting a "needs to know" approach to communication of an employee's experience.

The agency will not store or include any information on the employee's payslip in relation to the employee's experience of family and domestic violence.

Affected employees can access flexible working arrangements and changes to their span or pattern of hours, and/or shift patterns, and/or location of work, where reasonably practicable.

Affected employees can have extended access to their agency's Employee Assistance Program.