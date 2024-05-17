The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Like the '90s, this show is cool again

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated May 20 2024 - 8:33am, first published May 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rent is coming to the Canberra Theatre as the final destination on its Australian tour. Pictures by Pia Johnson Photography
Rent is coming to the Canberra Theatre as the final destination on its Australian tour. Pictures by Pia Johnson Photography

If I asked if you wanted to see a musical about a bunch of entitled young people who don't want to work and expect free accommodation, you'd probably be dubious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.