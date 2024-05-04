The Canberra Times
Cyclists who ring their bells are rare in the ACT

By Letters to the Editor
May 5 2024 - 5:30am
I don't know where John Widdup rides but I strongly refute his assertion (Letters, May 2) that "most people who ride on shared paths always ring a bell or call out when passing".

