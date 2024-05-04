Cyclists who ring their bells are rare in the ACT

The case for breastfeeding goes well beyond the 'emissions footprint' of manufactured formula ("Mothers who breastfeed can save the planet: ANU study", May 2). As is the case with all mammals, human breast milk is nature's way of providing babies and young infants with a food designed by nature over at least 2 million years. It is the perfect formula for supporting the growth of children through their early formative months and ensuring their continuing health.