The Canberra Times

Domestic violence is unmanly and totally unacceptable

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
May 5 2024 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sense of crisis now pervades discussion of what to do about violence against women, made obvious by recent marches demanding action, statistics suggesting that the rate of fatal attacks is increasing, and general unease after several knife attacks in Sydney, in one of which women represented five of the six victims.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.