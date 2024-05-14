You'd be daft to open a restaurant these days

"I can't bear to watch," writes Trish. "I wait and see what's reported the next day. In my family we have a range of people in different financial situations. I'll check later, see what's applicable to each. Then try to calm my blood pressure. As for anything for pensioners, the tinkering drives me mad. I'm betting already the 'help' will be so targeted, it'll be no help at all to us. For God's sake, have one universal pension and make it a decent amount. Surely that will make it easier to administer."