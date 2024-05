Money invested to train GPs in menopause care, and to insert and remove contraceptives.

Delivery of free period products in remote and rural First Nations communities.

Removal of tariffs for some sanitary products, including some menstrual cups and period undies.

Longer Medicare-subsided gynaecology consultations provided for people with suspected endometriosis or pelvic pain.

Access to a PBS drug will be expanded to include early breast cancer with a high risk of returning. Patients will pay a maximum of $31.60 per script.

Nursing practitioners will be to able to provide MBS-subsidised ultrasounds for medical abortions,

Birth parents will be given a birth debriefing and mental health screening at their six week postnatal appointment.

Some midwives will be able to prescribe PBS medicines.

People fleeing domestic violence can access $5000 in cash and vouchers, and access additional support for up to 12 weeks. The government estimates it will help 36,000 victim-survivors each year.

Government is establishing a National Higher Education Code to Prevent and Respond to Gender-based violence.

Ongoing funding for a specialised service helping domestic violence victim-survivors who are on temporary visas.