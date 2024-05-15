The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

As ACT's free EV rego ends, WA's $3500 rebate rolls on

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the end to the ACT's free rego offer approaches next month, the brakes have been firmly applied on new electric vehicle sales growth, with a modest 8.5 per cent rise in the first four months compared with the same period last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.