'Do not approach': Wanted man known to frequent the Canberra area

Police have warned the public not to approach this man if he is seen in Canberra but to immediately alert them as to his last known location.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of this alleged offender who goes by the name of Matthew Webb, or possibly also Matthew Cole.
The warrant was issued regarding an investigation into reckless wounding while in the company of others.
While the wanted man is from Young, he is also known to frequent the Canberra, Gunning, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Tumut areas.
He may be travelling in a Toyota LandCruiser with a white steel tray, black bull bar and side rails, with NSW registration DXT 76S, police say.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Triple Zero immediately. Police in the ACT have been advised.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
