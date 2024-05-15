Man rams motorcycle, threatens to kill before police chase

A Charnwood man allegedly rammed a motorcycle with his car, threatened to kill someone, and led a police pursuit on the Monaro Highway on Tuesday night.
The man allegedly drove a white Suzuki Swift to a caravan park in Symonston around 12.30pm on May 14, where he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill another man.
Later that evening police allege he rammed another man's motorcycle with the Swift at the Pine Island Reserve.
Police called for him to stop, which he refused to, and sped off in his car. The police pursued him through Bonython, where the man is alleged to have driven at approximately 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Police gave up the pursuit after the man allegedly drove at "excessive speeds" on the Monaro Highway.
The man was finally arrested by police in Latham.
He has been charged with eight offences - two counts of assault, two counts of fail to stop for police, two counts of reckless driving, and single counts of reckless threat to kill, and dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning after allegedly assaulting two people in unprovoked attacks and evading police on several occasions.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw, or may have interacted with, or who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle being driven in and around the ACT yesterday.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7748565.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.