Hannah Gadsby bringing her new show Woof! to Canberra

Hannah Gadsby is bringing their new stand up show Woof! to Canberra in July.
The show was previously performed at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Comedy Festival earlier this year.
The Canberra show is on at 7.30pm Thursday, July 25, at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday.
Hannah has a lot to worry about. Then again, so do we all.
In a world full of genuine worries, which anxiety gets to sit in the front seat?
Nearly six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Gadsby is "learning how to process the world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective and they're ready to talk about it".
"From the irrelevant to the existential, Hannah took their worries on the road and their destination is Woof!" the publicity blurb reads.
"Before bringing Woof! back to Australia in July, Hannah will perform it to sold out houses across the USA, and the tour will continue to London and Edinburgh after Adelaide."
While in LA this month, they have appeared as a guest on Netflix's John Mulaney Presents: Everyone is in L.A. alongside Beck, Flea and filmmaker John Carpenter, and presented their hand-picked line up, Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances...Some Of Whom They've Never Met (in LA) at Netflix is a Joke Fest.
This year, Hannah also hosted and curated Netflix's first all gender-queer multi-comic special Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda.
"And they have successfully grown no fewer than four different species of potatoes," the blurb reads. Success!
Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday at hannahgadsby.com.au
Pre-sale tickets from the Canberra Theatre open on Thursday at 10am.
The link is here.
