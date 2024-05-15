Teenager missing from Canberra's north found

The teenager who was missing in Canberra's north has been found safely, police say.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
More than 55 000 people are reported missing every year in Australia.
In the ACT, 353 people were reported missing in 2022.
Anyone can go missing, and people go missing for many reasons.
ACT Police said that in the majority of cases those missing are quickly found.
The ACT currently has 14 long term missing people, including two missing overseas.
