The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fancy yourself a wine snob? Then don't miss the National Wine Show VIP tasting

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 22 2024 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are 952 bottles of wine up for judging in this year's National Wine Show of Australia and here's the best news - the public will get to sample every single one of them at an exclusive tasting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.