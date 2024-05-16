We won't burn our way out of the wildfire problem

Our recent research has shown that some woody ecosystems, including native forests and woodlands, can become more flammable (not less) as a result of prescribed fires. This is because disturbances such as prescribed burning (as well as logging and forest thinning operations) lead to pulses of flammable regrowth. This locks in the need to keep doing prescribed burning and in the words of a former fire chief, creates a never ending "have to burn" cycle. In fact, the fire chief was totally unsurprised by our scientific results showing that prescribed burnt forests were more flammable - he said that it was finding what many firefighters had known for years! Indeed, there are some now within agencies in the ACT government that are recognising that the idea of widespread prescribed burning might be counterproductive. They have come to discuss this issue with us. Key to these discussions has been the empirical evidence showing the reality that prescribed burning too often has short-term benefits, but long-term costs.