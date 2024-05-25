The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Can you multi-task?

By Rod Taylor
May 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You're standing at the front door juggling the keys and a bag of shopping in one hand. In another hand, a fractious child needs a clean pair of pants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.