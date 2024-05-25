How one gutsy teacher shook up a sleepy school with his enthusiasm

The scenes of Juarez's unconventional, dynamic teaching methods are the best fun. Learning new formulae like the equation for density is a breeze when Juarez shows the way with an approach he freely admits to seeing one day on YouTube. Juarez may not cover the entire curriculum or follow the usual approach to prepare for testing, but he is proud he has taught his students to think creatively. How to think and problem-solve scientifically, how to approach moral dilemmas and devise strategies for working out life problems.