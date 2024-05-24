Two very different men learn about each other in the humorous French film

Neither its original French title Les choses simples that translates to "the simple things (of life)", nor its English-language title, A Great Friend, quite capture the essence of this film. The irony that a best friend is the one who will tell it to you straight makes an important point, but there are additional things going on here. The film's script is crisp, humourous and thoughtful, serving its characters well, as it also explores what it means to be, and how it is to be a man.