What's the buzz behind the red theory?

When TikToker Taylor Simon posted a video earlier this year about the Unexpected Red Theory, it helped restart a conversation that's been chugging along ever since.
Based on the theory that incorporating pops of red into a room can instantly elevate the space, when you see examples for yourself it's easy to see why the idea has taken hold.
According to design expert, Kate McGlone, the principles of the trend resonate strongly with displays at this year's Milan Design Week.
"This aesthetic was showcased in substantial fixtures, like kitchen installations and through smaller objects like furniture pieces and feature lighting," said McGlone, who is the group design manager at premium kitchen and laundry supplier, Winnings.
"Experimenting with this trend through non-fixed items, such as coffee machines or a statement chair is a great way to embrace the trend without too much commitment."
If you're keen to try the trend (although in her TikTok video Taylor Simon says she's petitioning for red to be a neutral colour, which would arguably shift its status to classic?) McGlone suggests experimenting with pops of red furniture and accessories, including fabrics and homewares, to bring a rich presence of the colour into your home.
"To create a sense of harmony and balance, try pairing these hues with natural materials to enhance the overall aesthetic without overwhelming your space."
If you have the courage and the budget, red kitchen appliances are a strong way to make a statement.
"Having a colourful oven, fridge, coffee machine or small appliance can elevate and add dimension to your kitchen design," said McGlone.
"Smeg is a brand that has created beautiful red appliances, including the Portofino upright oven and matching range hood in red, which are inspired by the light and vibrant Ligurian harbour.
"Smeg's FAB retro fridge in ruby red is a true statement piece that is designed to be the star of the room. Its matte tone is designed to contrast and complement various textural elements.
"If you are a coffee lover, brands like La Marzocco offer coffee machines in statement colours, including in red, as is Magimix with some of their small appliances."
Too much? For a slightly less overt splash of red, McGlone recommends introducing the shade through a few accessories (think a lampshade or picture frame), which allow you to embrace the trend without long-term commitment.
