Cover your floor and walls with texture

If there's one piece of advice we hear over and over when it comes to turning a house into your home, it's adding texture.
Usually this can be done with soft furnishings and the like, but a couple of new collections highlight how texture can also be introduced to sweeping areas of the home, and with great effect.
The Here Before collection is a collaboration between Godfrey Hirst and Indigenous-owned business Dreamtime Flooring, weaving stories to life through a range of unique carpets.
Celebrating stories of Gunai Kurnai Country, they bring First Nations artists work to life in distinctive designs by Aunty Sam Walker-Wilson.
The proud Yorta Yorta woman has been telling her stories through her handcrafted and painted pottery journey for more than 20 years.
Here Before embodies the rich textures and detailing in Aunty Sam's creations, and can be felt in this carpet range that connects us to country.
In a statement, Dreamtime Flooring managing director Joshua Haddock urged others to embrace and honour First Nations culture through meaningful engagements such as this.
Turning our attention upwards, there's something about the way wallpaper wraps a room with warmth and personality that never grows old.
"The patterns and colours of wallpaper play a crucial role in shaping the ambiance of a room, infusing walls with interest and setting the mood," said Paula Taylor, trends and design expert for Superfresco Easy.
Winter is the perfect time to indulge your senses with tactile textures - walls being no exception.
"Earthy tones like terracotta and soft brown are increasingly sought after, mirroring the natural hues of autumn and winter," Taylor said, noting that when you choose wallpaper to remember how the interplay between decoration and colour is essential in establishing mood and defining a space.
"Add softness by introducing layers of textures such as a shag pile rug, cushions or a gorgeous throw."
