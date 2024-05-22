'Quite beautiful': Alone Australia star reads to kids at Dickson library

The nation's kids settled in to have the same book read to them at the same time on Wednesday in a push to promote a love of books and libraries.
National Simultaneous Storytime had special guests reading the picture book Bowerbird Blues by Australian author Aura Parker to children in libraries around the country at 12 noon on the dot on Wednesday.
In Canberra, there were a range of storytime readers including City Services Minister Tara Cheyne at the Belconnen library and Canberra environmental scientist Dr Kate Grarock, who appeared on the first series of Alone Australia, and who read to the kids at the Dickson library.
The picture book, about a bowerbird's search for all things blue, was already a favourite for Dr Grarock who reads it to her two-year-old daughter Juno.
"I love anything about Australian native animals, and I'm always trying to teach my daughter about them," she said.
The book soon sparked a conversation among the kids sitting on the carpet and pillows at the Dickson library, with the young ones talking about their encounters with owls and bats out in the bush. One told Dr Grarock they'd "never met a scientist before".
Dr Grarock, who fended for herself for 22 days in the Tasmanian wilderness in the first season of Alone Australia last year, was still often asked about her experience and some memorable moments.
"I mean, people always have a chuckle over the fact I ate an eel and didn't really enjoy the process," she said, with a laugh.
"I think people enjoy the different approaches to nature, I think that's the general consensus that I hear. We all are different people, we all have a relationship with nature in lots of different ways."
Reading books with Juno was always a must at the end of a busy day.
"I love it," Dr Grarock said. "Every night I read her three, four, five books, depending on how lively she is."
She was "super-excited" to be invited to read to the children for National Simultaneous Storytime, which is organised by the Australian Library and Information Association.
"Hopefully the crowd is friendly," she joked.
"Reading kids books is fun anyway. You do it as a kid and then you don't do it again as an adult until you have kids of your own. Even for myself, the stories are quite beautiful."
Libraries ACT executive branch manager Peta Harding said simultaneous storytime didn't have to begin and end at the library.
"It really encourages families to come together, spend time around sharing a book and getting to know the advantages of doing that," she said. "We know between the ages of three and five, that's the most critical time for families to be reading to their children.
"So finding opportunities to be doing that, in a fun, inviting and engaging way, helps to encourage a love of reading."
Libraries ACT's family literacy coordinator Sarah McDonald said the storytime event "highlights the important work that libraries do every day".
"When we read together, it helps language development, learning, and literacy, all while building community," she said.
