Googong to get $31 million indoor sports centre

A $31 million indoor sports and aquatic centre has been proposed for Googong, in the next stage of the township's development.
Peet and Mirvac, the developers of Googong, are behind the proposal, which has been lodged with the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council.
The development application proposes an indoor recreation facility with an eight-lane, 25-metre swimming pool and a children's wading pool.
A hall with two sports courts is also proposed, as well as amenities, foyer, reception and administration areas.
Googong Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre is expected to open in 2027.
It will be built on a section of the Googong Common, between Brooks Oval and the existing netball courts.
The site currently houses a pump track, which will be relocated to a permanent position when construction of the centre begins.
Once complete, the centre will be owned and managed by the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council.
Visitors will use the existing car park next to the site, which includes 222 spaces. Some minor changes will be made to the parking to improve access from Heazlett Street.
A traffic study was completed which suggested "there is sufficient capacity within the network to accommodate the proposal", the application document states.
The application also seeks a variation to allow for an increase to the permitted height, which is nine metres.
The building is proposed to be nine metres tall at the front, but 11.2 metres tall at the rear to accommodate the sports hall.
"The additional height is at the rear of the building, furthest from adjoining residential development. The site also slopes away from the road further reducing the impact from the street," the application states.
The building will target a five-star rating under the Green Star Buildings certification.
Googong is home to about 7000 residents, a population that will eventually grow to 18,000 once the township is fully developed.
Other development projects in the works include a $44 million retail centre with a Coles supermarket, cafes, restaurants and a medical centre.
There are also plans for a pub and entertainment venue, which will be headed up by local publicans Anthony and Sandy McDonald who also own the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan.
The Googong Hotel is planned to seat more than 700 patrons and include an event space overlooking Bunyip Park.
The development application for the sports centre is on public notification until June 7.
