Human remains from Point Hut confirmed to be missing man Timothy Lyons

The human remains found at Point Hut Crossing belonged to missing man Timothy Lyons, police have confirmed.
Two bushwalkers found the remains on Sunday, May 5, near the Point Hut Crossing of the Murrumbidgee River.
At the time, it was thought to be the 38-year-old Gordon man who had been missing since December.
This has since been confirmed by post-mortem examinations.
"At this time, the death of Mr Lyons is not being considered suspicious," an ACT Policing spokesman said.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner in relation to this matter."
Police described the area where the body was found as heavily overgrown, with tall grass more than a metre high and thick blackberry bushes.
Mr Lyons was reported missing about 4pm on December 14, 2023, and was last seen at his home in Gordon.
Police made several public appeals for information about the man.
At the time of his disappearance, Detective Acting Inspector Emma Quade said Mr Lyons' disappearance was "extremely out of character for him".
He had no known access to a vehicle and did not have a digital footprint, making it difficult to locate him.
