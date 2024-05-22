Confusion plagues Coalition migration plan, Taylor speech dubbed a 'shambles'

Audience members and 300,000-odd ABC viewers were left none-the-wiser after shadow treasurer Angus Taylor spent a quarter of his 45-minute Q&A fielding questions about the Coalition's migration policy at the National Press Club on Wednesday.
Confusing would be an understatement when describing the policy - aimed at freeing up homes to fix the nation's housing crisis - unveiled by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton last week, and Mr Taylor was able to cast only limited further light on the matter.
Out of 19 questions from the media after Mr Taylor's post-budget NPC speech, five were attempts to cut through the haze on the migration plan.
Was the Coalition pledging to cut net migration or permanent migration, by how much and over what time period? Frenzied calculations ensued, as the shadow treasurer rattled off a variety of figures that the assembled members of the press struggled to make add up.
"We've said over the coming years, we'll achieve a 25 per cent reduction and that is a reasonable number, we think to permanent migration as part of that," he said.
"So, too, is making sure that we have a sensible level of international students and it is an important sector and we want to see that continue to prosper ... We're not absolutely not against immigration."
After Mr Dutton pledged in his budget reply speech last Thursday night to slash Australia's permanent migration program - which will bring 185,000 migrants in the coming financial year - by 25 per cent, by Friday morning he had muddied the waters.
Listeners to 2GB Sydney radio's Ben Fordham Live breakfast show were left scratching their heads when the Opposition Leader changed tack, saying the plan was to cut net overseas migration - a figure that includes temporary migrants, working holiday makers and students - within four years.
"There are a few different numbers floating around here. It's a complicated space," Mr Dutton helpfully clarified.
But later that morning in Melbourne, 3AW listeners heard the Opposition Leader tell host Tom Elliott the 160,000 target would be achieved in three years.
The real Coalition policy appears to be to reduce the permanent migration intake from 185,000 to 140,000, while also lowering net overseas migration from 260,000 down to 160,000, during its first term if elected.
If Mr Taylor had hoped to make that clear at the National Press Club, he will have been sorely disappointed.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers' office was quick to capitalise on the confusion, issuing a media alert after the address quoting Mr Chalmers at a doorstop in Launceston, where he described the shadow treasurer's speech as "an absolute shambles".
"He couldn't explain the migration numbers, which were at the very core of Peter Dutton's budget reply ... Angus Taylor has completely and utterly stuffed up today in Canberra."
Is it any wonder the National Press Club battles to secure Coalition talent for its weekly, televised address?
NPC president Laura Tingle opened the event by acknowledging Mr Taylor for bravely making his third appearance since the 2022 election, "the most of anyone in the Coalition."
"The club does have a standing invitation to the Leader of the Opposition, and we look forward to attempting to do that in the near future," she said. We won't be holding our breath.
