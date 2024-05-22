Two multi-car crashes on Tuggeranong Parkway causing traffic delays

Two multi-vehicle crashes on the Tuggeranong Parkway at Curtin are causing extensive peak hour delays.
Both incidents are near where Cotter Road intersects with the Tuggeranong Parkway, heading northbound.
The crashes occurred within minutes of each other from about 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 22.
One crash involved up to seven motor vehicles and is blocking at least one northbound lane.
No people are trapped, everyone is out of their vehicles and ambulance, fire and rescue and police are on the scene.
The second crash has at least four motor vehicles involved. Everyone is out of their vehicles but one patient is being assessed by paramedics.
At least one car involved in the second incident will need to be towed from the road.
The two crashes are causing extensive delays to northbound traffic, with cars banked up on the Tuggeranong Parkway to Kambah, as of about 6pm.
More to come
