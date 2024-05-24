Hiding behind masks doesn't help the cause

Helen writes: "I'm firmly in the buckled-up brigade. The only time I unbuckle is to go to the toilet. Even though sleeping wearing a seatbelt is very uncomfortable, I still keep buckled up when trying to sleep. I've never experienced such severe turbulence like the recent Singapore Airlines flight, and pray I never will. But I have been through enough turbulence to know the seatbelt is there to keep me safe, not to drive me crazy."