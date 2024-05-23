'Her work is extraordinary': Sydney paper artist's first Canberra exhibition opens

Bison owner and founder Brian Tunks is excited to host the first Canberra exhibition of Sydney paper artist and long-time friend, Jo Neville.
"Her work is extraordinary," he said.
Jo, from @paper_couture, will be holding her exhibition of paper insects at the Bison Home Cottage in Pialligo, opening this Saturday at 2pm.
She is also holding two masterclasses at the cottage on Beltana Road.
The first is already a sell-out but tickets are still available via Humanitix for the second class on Saturday, June 1 from 2pm to 5pm.
Working from a commercial studio on Sydney's northern beaches, Jo's work has featured in Australian books, magazines, journals and on television shows.
She has also provided stunning installations for the likes of Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton and NGV Melbourne.
The exhibition at Pialligo will feature 18 pieces, insects made from recycled paper, from sheet music to wallpaper, embellished with stitching, gold leaf and hand-beading.
"Some spill out of their frames as if nature cannot be contained," Tunks said.
Three paper masterclasses run by Jo during his Dahlicious Festival in March sold out.
Tunks expects the same for her paper insect classes.
"Jo will show students how to create a 3D insect and then frame it using a collection of old and new papers she has collected over years of creating with paper," he said.
"Old wallpapers; maps, music, threads and beads will all be used to build our bugs. We'll then preserve them 'entomology style' with a boxed frame ready to hang."
Don't forget the "sweet treats and prosecco".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.