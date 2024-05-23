Concerns for welfare of missing teenage girl

Family and police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage firl who has gone missing.
They said Isadora Noble, 13, had not been seen or heard from since 4pm, Tuesday, May 21. She was last seen in Narrabundah.
"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5'5") tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and has dental braces," they said in a statement.
"Police and Isadora's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her."
They asked anyone who had seen her or who may have any information about her whereabouts to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7756017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.