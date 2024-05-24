'This peanut': Cummins, wife tried to stop Lyon's heroic Ashes moment

Former Canberra cricket star Nathan Lyon feared his career was over in the aftermath of a crippling injury suffered during the Ashes series last year.
But as a new documentary shows in unseen footage, it prompted an iconic Ashes moment that will not soon be forgotten.
The third season of highly-anticipated series The Test was released on Friday by Prime Video, detailing Lyon's rollercoaster experience at Lord's.
Included in the behind-the-scenes vision are the fascinating and frank conversations Lyon had with family, Australian cricket team staff and teammates in the aftermath of a devastating calf injury he sustained while fielding on day two of the second Ashes Test last July.
Before Lyon's pivotal and brave second innings batting effort on the fourth day, the documentary shows how many people close to the off-spinner tried to convince him not to be a hero, concerned for his safety at the crease while carrying the injury.
"Morning of day four I said to Em [Lyon's wife], 'Just so you know, I'm going to bat'. She looked at me and she goes, 'You're an idiot'," Lyon said in the documentary.
"She said, 'You can't even get in the shower'."
Once he arrived at Lord's, Lyon - who was on crutches - pleaded with team physiotherapist, Nick Jones, and captain Pat Cummins to bat, but the latter was firmly against the idea and shut him down as his wife had.
"I knew they were going to bowl bouncers at him," Cummins said. "I was worried he was going to get hit in the head."
Determined to play, Lyon finally got the greenlight from coach Andrew 'Ronnie' McDonald, and soon after showing Jones in the change rooms how he intended to safely play shots while injured, the bowler was headed to the crease to a standing ovation from the majority English crowd at Lord's.
"Everyone's got a job whether it's an accountant or lawyer... some days you've got to go to work when you're uncomfortable," Lyon said.
The 36-year-old also revealed that fellow tailender Mitchell Starc "had the s----" with him at his decision to bat, unimpressed seeing his teammate put himself in the firing line.
"This peanut was walking out to bat. Not walking, hobbling with his bat," Starc said of the moment.
Despite being in excruciating pain and barely able to walk, Lyon contributed four runs for a 15-run partnership with Starc before he was dismissed.
With no substitutes in cricket, had Lyon not batted, it would have been one less wicket for England to take. England ended up narrowly falling short of their 371-run target set by Australia, meaning Lyon had helped seal a crucial victory.
Lyon said he instantly knew he'd "blown the calf to bits" when he suffered the injury and his emotions overflowed immediately, breaking down in tears.
"I hopped off to the boundary and laid there and Jonesy [Nick Jones] said we need to get to the change room," Lyon explained.
"I knew straight away. I was gutted. I was devastated.
"You're thinking the worst. You're thinking, s--- is your career done? But more importantly I'm thinking I've let my teammates down.
"I set the bar so high for me to personally play a massive role in this side, and in this series.
"I want to be the best in the world and want to make a difference within the Australian cricket team. And I feel I could have made a difference in that side, so that's where the emotion comes from."
The injury kept Lyon from playing any further part in the Ashes series where Australia retained the urn after a 2-2 draw.
"It was pretty incredible to see the reaction from the English crowds," Lyon reflected.
"They are the type of things you'll look back in your career and think, s---, that was pretty special."
