'Life-saving': Pocock backs Kidsafe ACT's pleas for more funding

Independent Senator for the ACT David Pocock has written to Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr asking him to "favourably consider" Kidsafe ACT's plea for more funding from the ACT Government.
Senator Pocock sent the letter to Mr Barr on Thursday in the wake of revelations Kidsafe ACT could close by the end of the year, due to insufficient funds.
It has asked the government to increase its annual funding from $196,800 to $400,000 to deliver existing services and adequately pay staff.
Kidsafe ACT chief executive Francis Ventura met with Senator Pocock as part of his efforts to get any kind of certainty from ACT Health about future funding when the organisation was on the brink of closing.
Senator Pocock backed Kidsafe's request for more funding, as well as additional support to establish a centre on the northside and to conduct an outreach service to migrant and poor families.
"Kidsafe is one of many underfunded community service providers that are vital to some of the most vulnerable people in our community," Senator Pocock said.
"I've been pushing both levels of government to take action and provide the funding needed to keep these life-saving organisations alive."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has essentially told Kidsafe to wait until the June budget and confirmed many community organisations are struggling.
"I think seeking a doubling of funding for one organisation when we recognise that we've got a lot of community sector organisations who've come to us through the budget process seeking additional funding because of the cost pressures that they're facing," the Minister told ABC News on Wednesday night.
Kidsafe ACT has started a petition asking for the community to back its efforts for more funds.
It met with ACT Health officials back in March outlining its dire position. A spokesman for the government said ACT Health was "in ongoing discussions with Kidsafe ACT".
