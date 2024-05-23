Crash in Garran closes Yamba Drive southbound lanes, traffic redirected

Yamba Drive has reopened after a car crash on Thursday evening which knocked over traffic lights.
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Yamba Drive at the intersection of Kitchener Street, in Garran just before 5pm.
Both southbound lanes on Yamba Drive were closed, and only one northbound lane was open. Traffic was being redirected via Kitchener Street.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing attended the scene.
Two people were assessed at the scene and both were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Police were managing the scene while the traffic light was repaired.
About 4pm emergency services attended a separate incident in Campbell where a vehicle was flipped onto its roof from the footpath.
The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle and was assessed for minor injuries.
