Growing momentum for governments to fight social media's grip on children

This week Malinauskas had talks in Washington with the United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the issue. The premier later told the Adelaide Advertiser Murthy had endorsed the SA plan. "He (Dr Murthy) was essentially saying, governments don't have time to waste because this is now creating almost a mental health emergency among young people." Murthy also told him young people were more open to the idea of relinquishing social media than often thought, if their friends were off it too.