The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Growing momentum for governments to fight social media's grip on children

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
May 24 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While federal politics often seems "top down", some issues are pushed onto the national agenda from lower levels. We're seeing this with the increasing concern to protect kids from the harmful effects of social media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.