Soon we will realise no-one is holding the babies

I do not think that the general population will ever go back to large families, on the scale we saw after World War II, or in the first decade of the 20th century. For some decades, the national reproduction rate (the number of children the average woman will have) has been well below two, indeed it is now closer to one than two. That is to say that the population is not replacing itself, and without immigration, or the contribution of some special groups, the population would be falling steadily, as it already is in Italy and France, China and Japan. China has long abandoned its one child-policy, when it was trying to contain population growth, and is now contemplating, with great fear, the prospect of having only about half its present population 80 years from now. Although increasing wealth tends to reduce average family size in poorer nations, the fear of many of these countries is that they will not be able to sustain the workforce necessary for their wealth and power.

