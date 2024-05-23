Police call for witnesses to crash that left motorcyclist in serious condition

Police are calling for witnesses to a collision on Athllon Drive that left a motorcyclist in a serious condition.
The 55-year-old motorcyclist was travelling southbound on the road, when he was allegedly struck by a red Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north.
The incident took place around 7.30am on May 23 near the the intersection with Sulwood Drive in Waniassa.
Police and emergency services attended the crash. ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene before he was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
Police say several members of the public, including the driver of the Outlander, stopped to help the motorcyclist.
ACT Policing's Major Collision Team are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7755888. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.