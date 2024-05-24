Home-grown burger joint is coming to Belconnen - with free hamburgers

The Canberra-born burger joint Grease Money is finally coming to Belconnen.
This long weekend Greasy Food Truck is setting up shop in the Capital Food Market for the next few months.
The burger joint will be giving away 300 free burgers on Saturday, May 25, to celebrate the new opening.
Grease Monkey director Nick Tuckwell said he was keen to start serving up in Belconnen.
"We know there are a lot of fans in Belco, and we've been looking for a way to thank them for their support and serve them closer to where they live. We're glad to be calling the Capital Food Markets home for the next few months," he said.
"We hope people head down to get amongst the 300 free Greasy burgers on Saturday, but I'd advise getting in quick - they will not last long."
Capital Food Market centre manager Kim Ashton said she was excited to have Grease Monkey there.
"Grease Monkey fits perfectly with our mission to create a precinct of freshness and local spirit for shopping, leisure, enjoyment, and connection. We couldn't be happier that the Greasy Truck will start serving their famous burgers from the courtyard," she said.
She told Belconnen locals to look out for more new store openings at the centre in coming weeks.
Grease Monkey will be open for business at the market from 11am on Saturday, May 25.It can be found in the courtyard, located off the terrace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.