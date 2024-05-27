Hey Albo, tell us what happened to fast rail

Cass writes: "I'm happy for anyone to protest, masked or otherwise. I suspect, however, many of the pro-Palestine protesters are happy to obscure themselves in this way in order to disguise the fact that they are either pro-Hamas agitators or outright anti-Semitic types. As for the many tag-alongs, who have been duped into protesting on behalf of a 'country' where no dissent is tolerated, where learning is restricted, where women are second-class and where the actions of Hamas have led to mayhem and carnage, they are those to whom Lenin referred as 'useful idiots'."