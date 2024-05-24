'I grew up told that I was adopted': acknowledging the Stolen Generations

Ahead of National Sorry Day on Sunday, local Canberra residents gathered in Ngunnawal and Ngambri country to acknowledge and honour those like Ricky Hampson, who are part of the Stolen Generations.
"I grew up told that I was adopted, and I didn't find out until later in life that there was no adoption or anything like that, so I found out I was part of the Stolen Generation from 1965, taken from a hospital," he said.
Focusing on acknowledging, respecting, honouring and commemorating members of the Stolen Generations, Mr Hampson said children learning about what has happened was a step forward to change.
"The more young ones that are educated in what's happened, the better we will all be," he said.
Mr Hampson is just one out of more than 17,000 Stolen Generations survivors in Australia.
"I had a name change when I was 16 that I didn't even know about, so I went through school under the wrong name," he said.
"It was pretty traumatic when you find that out later in life."
Mr Hampson said it was events like on Friday, to protest, which would aid much needed change.
"We just need to be heard and that is why we are here," he said.
Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services, this year supported by The Healing Foundation, organised the first National Sorry Day Bridge Walk in five years.
Taking responsibility and acknowledging the need for respect from the government with more listening and and learning from First Nations people, is one thing Paul Girrawah House said his people need.
"It's all about the healing process today, we can't change the past but we can make a better future for all our people and help our people heal on country," he said. "It wasn't that long ago, we still see many of our children still being taken away by authority, by government."
The Healing Foundation is calling for Stolen Generations survivors in all states to be eligible for redress.
"We as the Aboriginal people of this country have worked hard all our lives to be recognised, our identity has been taken from us," they said.
Mr Girrawah House is a senior Ngambri-Ngunnawal custodian of the Canberra region with Wiradjuri, Walgalu and Ngunnawal ancestry.
"Our transformation as First Nation people, we need to be free, to be able to live on our own country and undertake our own self determination and empowerment," he said.
Banners under arms, some of our smallest residents gathered to participate with Charles Weston School among those walking in respect. Year 6 teacher Alex Batista said the kids made posters about empathy and understanding, teaching them the importance of taking action.
"We spoke about how it was the first way to move towards reconciling and healing," he said. "It was some new learning and they knew of Reconciliation Week but I don't think kids understand until they get into it and hear from other people in the public."
