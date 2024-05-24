The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I grew up told that I was adopted': acknowledging the Stolen Generations

By Isabella Oakley
May 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ahead of National Sorry Day on Sunday, local Canberra residents gathered in Ngunnawal and Ngambri country to acknowledge and honour those like Ricky Hampson, who are part of the Stolen Generations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.