What to do on this long weekend in Canberra and surrounds

The Million Paws Walk for the RSPCA is on Sunday, with registrations still open online or you can register on the day from 9am.
The starting point - and fun central - is the Patrick White Lawns between Lake Burley Griffin and the National Library.
Registration opens at 9am and the family-friendly walk around the lake will kick off at 11am Sunday. After the walk, stick around to enjoy food, music, retail stalls, prizes and more.
Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $15 for a child, $15 for concession or $60 for a family.
They can be bought online at www.millionpawswalk.com.au/act
Want to make creating video games your career? Canberra's very own Academy of Interactive Entertainment can make that dream come true.
It is having an open day on Saturday where you can also discover the courses designed to get graduates started in game development, 3D animation, film and visual effects.
The open day is 10am to 3pm on Saturday at AIE, 49 Phillip Avenue, Watson.
You can register to go at aie.edu.au/open
The day will also feature an AIE alumni speaker who will be sharing their experiences of what life is like working in the games/film industry.
The 1996 film Matilda based on the Roald Dahl story will be back on the big screen on Saturday at the Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive.
It starts at 1pm.
Tickets are at https://tickets.nfsa.gov.au/Events/MATILDA
The Murrumbateman Village Market is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm on the village green.
If you're heading down the coast, the Broulee/Tomakin Cup Race Day is on at Moruya racecourse on Sunday, gates opening at 11.30am.
There will be DJs, face painting, free jumping castles and fashions on the field.
