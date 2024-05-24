The humble, but vital, town pool is at risk in too many communities

The pub, the post office, and the pool - the unofficial check list for qualifying as a regional town. The important role pubs and post offices play in our regional communities are well documented, but the humble pool, I would argue, should also qualify for the same, if not more sentimental value.
The "town pool" plays a very special role in life in regional Australia. They serve as a gathering place - for families on stinking hot January days, for seniors taking part in aqua aerobics classes, and for school swimming carnivals. But they also serve as a glistening, rippling example of community pride. It's not unheard of across regional Australia to drive to a nearby (or not so nearby) one, just because "it's a good pool". Having a standout aquatic facility in your town can not only offer local bragging rights but also acts as a magnet, encouraging people to visit, stay and spend locally. They serve as a key indicator of a community's livability, but the future of the humble regional pool is in jeopardy in many parts of the country.
Across regional Australia the pool is often the responsibility of the local council. In recent years due to tight budgets, increasing operating costs, and limited revenue raising avenues, pools are having to compete with other public facilities for funding. In some communities, it's resulting in reduced pool operating hours or important upgrades being delayed, but in some areas, councils have started contemplating closing their local pools.
In my conversations with council staffers across the nation, sustainability is a word I hear all too often. Councils feel like they're having to do more with less and have limited means to improve their bottom line. Many councils have a small rate base yet cover immense geographical areas. Some have extensive backlogs in infrastructure works due to year-on-year natural disasters. Others are grappling with limited housing options, so are having to prioritise funding to assist in developing local accommodation. Whilst there are state and federally funded programs to help councils, many say they simply just aren't equipped, or financed, to provide the support needed.
It is why the Regional Australia Institute has welcomed the federal government's inquiry into local government sustainability. This probe, being overseen by the Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport, is delving into topics such as the sustainability and funding of local government, changing infrastructure and delivery obligations, and the attraction and retention of skilled staff: All important factors affecting council operations, that deserve the attention of decision-makers.
Regional, rural, and remote councils play a fundamental role in supporting the development, prosperity, and liveability of our regional communities. They not only work in collaboration with other levels of government, but also provide a vital link between residents and those with the power to develop and implement policy.
The heftiness of the situation is perhaps felt the most by the people working in our regional councils. The people striving to keep their local pool open when financials are suggesting otherwise. During a recent visit to South Australia, Mid-Murray Council mayor Simone Bailey summed up the position of local government well: "Striving to satisfy each community's needs is no small feat. The risk of not gaining fair and equitable (un-tied) financial assistance soon, is that many services and infrastructure will be closed and this will greatly affect small towns. Closing services will create a more financially sustainable environment for a few years, but what happens after that? We will have no more services to be able to review in four to five years when we are in the same situation."
The government has repeatedly called out regional Australia for the role it will play in our nation's economic transformation in the transition to a low-carbon economy. The regions stand on the precipice of a pathway that will supercharge our country's economic prosperity. Many regional leaders have indicated they are ready to embrace the change net zero's economic evolution will bring, but financial viability must be in place if that is to occur. The future sustainability of regional councils is intrinsically tied to the future sustainability of Australia as a whole, so it is vital we get this right. Local government is already feeling the fatigue from consultation, it's time to have fewer words and more dollars quarantined and in the hands of those who need it the most.
Regional communities need their pubs and their post offices, but they need their pools too. And this is why the institute will make a submission to the government's inquiry, and I implore you to as well. Now is the time for regional pools' importance to be highlighted so they can continue to play their role in ensuring our regions thrive, both now and into the decades to come.
