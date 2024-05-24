The humble, but vital, town pool is at risk in too many communities

The heftiness of the situation is perhaps felt the most by the people working in our regional councils. The people striving to keep their local pool open when financials are suggesting otherwise. During a recent visit to South Australia, Mid-Murray Council mayor Simone Bailey summed up the position of local government well: "Striving to satisfy each community's needs is no small feat. The risk of not gaining fair and equitable (un-tied) financial assistance soon, is that many services and infrastructure will be closed and this will greatly affect small towns. Closing services will create a more financially sustainable environment for a few years, but what happens after that? We will have no more services to be able to review in four to five years when we are in the same situation."