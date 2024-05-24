Ladder-leading club cop points deduction for rules breach

Gungahlin United's first grade men's NPL team has copped a dramatic three-point deduction over a rules breach that occurred last weekend.
Capital Football released a statement on Friday stating that the club had committed a "breach of regulations" on Saturday May 18 in Gungahlin's 3-0 win over Tigers FC at the Australian Institute of Sport.
"The deduction follows Gungahlin's fielding of a player not named on the match card in Dribl," the Capital Football statement read.
Dribl is the website Capital Football displays its competition match centres, results and fixtures, lineups, scores, goalscorers, cards along with other vital information.
"That [Gungahlin] player subsequently took to the field during the second half of the fixture," the statement continued.
"Consequently, Tigers FC have been awarded a 3-0 victory and the three competition points allocated for that match.
"Capital Football thanks Gungahlin United FC for their full cooperation and understanding in this matter."
It's understood Gungahlin are not appealing the deduction and have accepted Capital Football's decision.
Gungahlin United coach Javier Roca couldn't be reached for comment, while Tigers FC coach Ali Efe provided a brief statement.
"Every single club all around the world, all competitions have rules and regulations, and every single player, coach and club has to follow the same rules," he said.
As a result of the three-point deduction Gungahlin are now only narrowly clinging onto top spot on the NPL men's ladder, sitting on 15 points - the same as second-placed, reigning champions, O'Connor Knights.
The only thing that separates the top two sides is goal difference, making this weekend's matches a tantalising prospect.
Gungahlin will have a chance to get points back when they take on Tuggeranong United in Kambah on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the third-placed Tigers have a tough challenge hosting the Knights on Saturday in Jerrabomberra, with O'Connor riding an incredible 25-game winning streak that extends to May last year.
