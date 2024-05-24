The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ANU to rethink links with arms companies after student protests

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian National University is to reconsider its links to arms companies and companies connected to territory occupied by Israeli settlers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.