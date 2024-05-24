Three car crashes cause traffic delays on Caswell Drive, Tuggernong Parkway

Three car crashes are causing delays on Caswell Drive and Tuggeranong Parkway, northbound near the Glenloch Interchange.
The first collision involved three cars about 5:30pm on Friday, May 24.
All people made it out of their cars and ACT Ambulance Services was assessing them for injuries.
The crash was close to the Black Mountain Nature Reserve.
The second collision involved four cars on Caswell Drive near the Glenloch Interchange about 6pm.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue were on the scene.
The third incident involved four cars on the Tuggeranong Parkway, near the exit to Lady Denman Drive.
It was minor in nature but was causing more delays to northbound traffic in the area.
Traffic was impacted on the Tuggeranong Parkway. Avoid the area if possible.
